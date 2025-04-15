Politics

ANC Gauteng regions race against time to convene congresses ahead of 2026 elections

The party goes back to basics as it crafts coursework for its leaders and mandates its regions to conduct community work

15 April 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA and SISANDA MBOLEKWA

With the ANC facing its most challenging local government elections following its dismal performance in 2024, the upcoming regional conferences will serve as a litmus test. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC Gauteng regions race against time to convene congresses ahead of 2026 ... Politics
  2. Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's ... Politics
  3. Finance committee votes no to VAT hike Politics
  4. Treat us equally, political parties tell ANC during GNU talks Politics
  5. ANC decides to reconstitute rules of engagement in GNU, talks of removing DA ... Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 15 April 2025