Politics

Family of Albert Luthuli alleges cover-up in late ANC leader’s death

A witness testified that it seemed the magistrate who presided over Luthuli's inquest in 1967 had already concluded the outcome even before the hearing

15 April 2025 - 18:46 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

The daughter-in-law of slain ANC president-general Inkosi Albert Luthuli told the Pietermaritzburg high court that as a family they always believed Luthuli's death was not an accident but a murder...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli Politics
  2. Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's ... Politics
  3. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Molato ga o bole: why apartheid crimes still demand justice Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Reopened inquests affirm no deadline on justice, truth and closure Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ANC Gauteng regions race against time to convene congresses ahead of 2026 ... Politics
  2. Secret circulars, collusion and the fight for justice in Chief Albert Luthuli's ... Politics
  3. DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to ... Politics
  4. Finance committee votes no to VAT hike Politics
  5. City of Joburg to motivate for removal of clause that exposed workers to 'loan ... Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 16 April 2025
Wife of wrongly deported man attacks Trump | REUTERS