Politics

Suspending VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: Godongwana

The DA is seeking to ‘reframe a political disagreement as a constitutional crisis’, says finance minister in court papers

16 April 2025 - 19:31
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The consequences of suspending the upcoming VAT hike would be “severe and far reaching”, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana in court papers on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC poised to drop 0.5% VAT hike Politics
  2. We were never married to a VAT hike: ANC News
  3. Bedlam as MPs scramble to stop ‘unlawful’ passing of budget Business Times

Most read

  1. ANC snubs ‘pizza slice’ as IRR claims the DA is in pole position Politics
  2. Claims Chief Albert Luthuli committed suicide or was partially blind and deaf ... Politics
  3. ANC Gauteng regions race against time to convene congresses ahead of 2026 ... Politics
  4. DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to ... Politics
  5. Family of Albert Luthuli alleges cover-up in late ANC leader’s death Politics

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025