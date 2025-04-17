Politics

DA and EFF case on VAT hike is ‘entirely without merit’, says Didiza

Speaker of parliament says there was no illegality in the process followed by its finance committees

17 April 2025 - 04:30
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The DA’s and EFF’s urgent court challenges to the VAT hike were “entirely without merit”, said speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza in court papers on Tuesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Suspending VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: ... Politics
  2. Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct News
  3. ‘Unlawful’ VAT hike will do ‘irreparable harm’ to all South Africans: DA News
  4. JSC postpones gross misconduct decision on judge Makhubele News
  5. Judge candidate Dawn Norton grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm News

Most read

  1. ANC snubs ‘pizza slice’ as IRR claims the DA is in pole position Politics
  2. Claims Chief Albert Luthuli committed suicide or was partially blind and deaf ... Politics
  3. ANC Gauteng regions race against time to convene congresses ahead of 2026 ... Politics
  4. DA's Steenhuisen, some ANC cabinet ministers among top offenders who fail to ... Politics
  5. Family of Albert Luthuli alleges cover-up in late ANC leader’s death Politics

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025