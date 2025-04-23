Defence minister reveals SONA military parades cost R60m over five years
MPs have criticised the costs associated with the SANDF’s military and other parades
23 April 2025 - 04:30
Military parades related to the State of the Nation Address have cost the fiscus almost R60m in the past five years, while another R42m has been spent on military parades during the annual Armed Forces Day...
