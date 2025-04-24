Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane’s return from special leave in limbo as probe continues
Ad hoc committee of five Madibeng councillors has yet to conclude its work
24 April 2025 - 04:30
As Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane's special leave ends on Sunday, it's unclear if he will return to office, as an ad hoc committee tasked with investigating his conduct is yet to complete its work...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.