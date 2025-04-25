Politics

ANALYSIS | Godongwana's VAT U-turn raises difficult legal questions

Finance minister's statement seems to implicitly acknowledge that he is not legally empowered, through a mere announcement, to reverse the VAT hike

25 April 2025 - 04:30
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Several difficult and new legal questions arise from finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on Wednesday night that he would “shortly” be introducing legislation to maintain VAT at 15% “from May 1 2025”. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EFF calls for resignation of Godongwana and Treasury DG after VAT hike reversal Politics
  2. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to scrap controversial VAT hike Politics
  3. DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament Politics

Most read

  1. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to scrap controversial VAT hike Politics
  2. Ramaphosa nominates four candidates for deputy chief justice Politics
  3. ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof Politics
  4. Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US Politics
  5. Defence minister reveals SONA military parades cost R60m over five years Politics

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire