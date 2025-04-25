Politics

ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof

The ANC is meeting with the DA leadership on Friday and it's expected to be a heated one over its continued participation in the GNU.

25 April 2025 - 04:45 By KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC has denied any knowledge of a possible out of court settlement between finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the DA, with its chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli calling for the DA to produce proof. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to scrap controversial VAT hike Politics
  2. Ramaphosa nominates four candidates for deputy chief justice Politics
  3. Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US Politics
  4. Defence minister reveals SONA military parades cost R60m over five years Politics
  5. ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof Politics

Latest Videos

Open Book Online: Celebrating 10 years of uHlanga Press part 1
Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS