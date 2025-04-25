ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof
The ANC is meeting with the DA leadership on Friday and it's expected to be a heated one over its continued participation in the GNU.
25 April 2025 - 04:45
The ANC has denied any knowledge of a possible out of court settlement between finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the DA, with its chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli calling for the DA to produce proof. ..
