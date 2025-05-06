Politics

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes

06 May 2025 - 18:04 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli on Tuesday heard evidence that he may have been a victim of assault...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears Politics
  2. R50bn spent on land restitution since 1994, minister reveals Politics
  3. Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane’s return from special leave in limbo as probe ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa nominates four candidates for deputy chief justice Politics
  5. ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof Politics

Latest Videos

Vatican conclave: Who are the top contenders to be the next pope?
Palestinian girl watches as home is demolished by Israeli troops | REUTERS