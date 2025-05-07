Politics

If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert

Expert says the evidence of Lategan, and that of a fireman who was travelling with him on the day of the alleged incident, was contradictory

07 May 2025 - 19:42 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

A locomotive expert told the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli on Wednesday that if Luthuli was hit by a train, his body would be completely dismantled and he would have died instantly at the scene...

