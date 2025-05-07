Politics

R50bn spent on land restitution since 1994, minister reveals

Minister says the decision to either take back the successfully claimed land or get paid resides with the claimants and government cannot force them to take the land instead of the money

07 May 2025 - 19:30

Settling land restitution claims has cost the government more than R50bn since 1994...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R50bn spent on land restitution since 1994, minister reveals Politics
  2. Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears Politics
  3. Ramaphosa nominates four candidates for deputy chief justice Politics
  4. ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof Politics
  5. Presidency and Joburg in talks to review renaming of Sandton Drive Politics

Latest Videos

Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave | REUTERS
Vatican conclave: Who are the top contenders to be the next pope?