G20 will put SA at heart of world’s important economic conversations: Mashatile
With South Africa being the only African member of the G20, it has a responsibility and an opportunity to advocate for developing nations and to champion sustainable tourism to secure investment in Africa’s future
13 May 2025 - 18:44
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says government is striving to remove barriers by enhancing seamless intercontinental travel as it gears up for the historic G20 summit in November...
