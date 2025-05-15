DA pressures Cogta MEC to halt extensions of acting Joburg city execs
The DA’s legal team argues that the council does not have the powers to approve or ratify acting roles as its role is limited to appointing an acting city manager for three months
15 May 2025 - 04:30
The City of Johannesburg is on the verge of a legal battle for its latest move to extend the acting arrangements of seven of its senior managers...
