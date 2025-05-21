Messenger disappeared after witnessing Luthuli assault, inquest hears
Witness 'saw two train staff members assaulting Luthuli with a shovel'
21 May 2025 - 17:22
The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that a witness saw two train staff members assaulting him with a shovel on July 21 1967...
