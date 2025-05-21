Process to deliver Musk’s Starlink to South Africa close to finality, says Presidency
Ramaphosa looking forward to ‘good outcomes’ for SA, its people, jobs and for the meeting to be able to normalise diplomatic relations
21 May 2025 - 04:30
The South African government is close to concluding a deal that could allow Elon Musk's Starlink internet service to operate in the country, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE Premium. ..
