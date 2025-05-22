Politics

Ramaphosa likely to reconsider his appointment of Jonas as US envoy

Mcebisi Jonas has received the cold shoulder from President Donald Trump’s administration

22 May 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have to search for another envoy to the US after Mcebisi Jonas received the cold shoulder from President Donald Trump’s administration, which requested that he not form part of the government delegation visiting Washington...

