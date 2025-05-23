Trump’s false claims spark a renewed racial reckoning in SA
‘Genocide’ claims forced race to the forefront of national conversation
23 May 2025 - 08:19
False claims made by US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday that SA’s black majority is trying to wipe out white Afrikaners have roiled the country, forcing race to the forefront of a national conversation in a way rarely seen since the end of apartheid...
