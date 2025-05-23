Politics

Trump’s false claims spark a renewed racial reckoning in SA

‘Genocide’ claims forced race to the forefront of national conversation

23 May 2025 - 08:19 By Lesley Wroughton and Tabelo Timse

False claims made by US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday that SA’s black majority is trying to wipe out white Afrikaners have roiled the country, forcing race to the forefront of a national conversation in a way rarely seen since the end of apartheid...

