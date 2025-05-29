Politics

Two fresh complaints laid with public protector against Madibeng mayor

Public protector's office confirms it is investigating new case of nepotism and another of abuse of a municipal bakkie against mayor Douglas Maimane

29 May 2025 - 04:30
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The public protector's office is investigating two fresh complaints against embattled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ekurhuleni leader wants ANC to reconsider its elections process Politics
  2. Ramaphosa should have defended legality of 'Kill the Boer' chant: EFF Politics
  3. AG flags metros for poor financial performance but heaps praise on Cape Town Politics
  4. Cosatu president against decision to ease transformation laws to possibly ... Politics
  5. ANCYL secretary-general warns against abandoning transformative laws Politics

Latest Videos

Post Cabinet media briefing | 29 May 2025
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...