Politics

MK Party’s court challenge to election postponed

A year after the election was declared free and fair, the postponement means the case will continue to languish undecided

02 June 2025 - 17:33
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Tuesday’s hearing in the Electoral Court for the MK Party’s challenge to the national elections will not proceed as scheduled, after the court on Monday agreed to a postponement request by the party and the Electoral Commission said it would not oppose. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How MK Party got around Electoral Act on Hlophe, Gama, Molefe and Montana Politics
  2. IEC says MK Party's withdrawal of case 'irregular' and asks Electoral Court to ... Politics
  3. MK Party’s withdrawal of vote-rigging action ‘irregular’, says IEC Politics

Most read

  1. Cosatu president against decision to ease transformation laws to possibly ... Politics
  2. Municipal budgets: why is money not going to infrastructure maintenance? Politics
  3. MK Party’s court challenge to election postponed Politics
  4. Fired whistle-blower’s victory leaves KZN municipality shaken Politics
  5. Wealthy neighbours call for mayor’s sacking over treatment of poorer communities Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho