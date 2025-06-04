MKP leaders celebrate as ‘arrogant’ Shivambu to assume backbenches of parliament
Party led by former president Jacob Zuma axes Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general over his trip in April to Malawi to visit fugitive Shepherd Bushiri
04 June 2025 - 04:30
The MK Party is set to rejig its list of candidates to the National Assembly to open the door for Floyd Shivambu to make a return to parliament...
