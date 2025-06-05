Ramaphosa orders probe into public funds meant for SA’s most vulnerable
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe awarding of tenders for human settlement projects throughout the country since 2015
05 June 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption in various projects funded by the Housing Development Agency (HDA)...
