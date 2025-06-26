How Joburg mayor survived the chop
Dada Morero and council whip Sthembiso Zungu faced the chop, but survived the no confidence motions against them. Action SA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, who held the position of speaker, did not
26 June 2025 - 04:30
City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero lives to see another day after the Democratic Alliance failed to oust him from office on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.