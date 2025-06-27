EDITORIAL | Whitfield axing: that’s an interesting dealbreaker, Mr President
One can’t be faulted for thinking Ramaphosa has displayed yet again that the ANC is more important than the country
27 June 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa startled many on Thursday when instead of firing his minister of higher education, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane — a proven liar who had even defied parliament, a legal institution in its own right — took action against DA deputy minister of trade industry and competition Andrew Whitfield. ..
