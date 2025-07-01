‘Consider the implications’: ANC officials warn SACP against contesting elections
NWC supports deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane’s actions affirming decision to ban party from attending its election meetings
01 July 2025 - 13:34
The ANC's national officials have warned the SACP it could suffer the same fate as former president Jacob Zuma should it choose to contest the next local government elections, its national working committee heard on Monday. ..
