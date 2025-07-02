KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus
Delegates argue the post-apartheid education system fails to reflect the needs of young people or the economy
02 July 2025 - 04:30
Young delegates at the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Parliament turned a modest hall in Bulwer into a frontline of educational rebellion — demanding a complete overhaul of South Africa’s “outdated” school curriculum to reflect the digital age, black experience and the harsh realities of township and rural life...
