Politics

KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus

Delegates argue the post-apartheid education system fails to reflect the needs of young people or the economy

02 July 2025 - 04:30 By CHRIS MAKHAYE

Young delegates at the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Parliament turned a modest hall in Bulwer into a frontline of educational rebellion — demanding a complete overhaul of South Africa’s “outdated” school curriculum to reflect the digital age, black experience and the harsh realities of township and rural life...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Consider the implications’: ANC officials warn SACP against contesting ... Politics
  2. NWC insiders say Ramaphosa 'has no appetite to punish DA' Politics
  3. SACP unfazed by decision to ban it from ANC election strategy meetings Politics
  4. Deputy minister Andrew Whitfield fired for insubordination, insiders say Politics
  5. Trump’s false claims spark a renewed racial reckoning in SA Politics

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Tesla sales rise in Norway and Spain, boosted by Model Y