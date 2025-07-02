SACP unfazed by decision to ban it from ANC election strategy meetings
Explaining the ANC’s decision to leave the SACP out of its strategy meetings, Nomvula Mokonyane said the party will not be ‘Zuma-fied’
02 July 2025 - 04:30
The SACP does not feel “hard done by” with the ANC’s decision to ban it from its election strategy meetings, saying this is the new normal following its decision to contest the local government elections next year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.