Politics

Acting mayor Kenny Kunene tackles the dark underbelly of Joburg’s inner city

Kenny Kunene wants property rights to be revisited after his visit to the inner city

04 July 2025 - 04:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Sewerage in the streets spills over into potholes. A slim door leads into a dark underworld, where a community navigates an ecosystem only they know how to survive in. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Acting mayor Kenny Kunene leads Joburg inner city crackdown Politics
  2. Gas time bomb still ticking in Joburg suburb News
  3. LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Bomb squad or flop squad? Dada Morero's bad joke Lifestyle
  4. Usindiso 'arsonist' claims he was coerced while 'highly intoxicated' to confess South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Consider the implications’: ANC officials warn SACP against contesting ... Politics
  2. NWC insiders say Ramaphosa 'has no appetite to punish DA' Politics
  3. SACP unfazed by decision to ban it from ANC election strategy meetings Politics
  4. Acting mayor Kenny Kunene tackles the dark underbelly of Joburg’s inner city Politics
  5. KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus Politics

Latest Videos

Crackdown in Joburg: Illegal immigrants, cable theft & hijacked buildings
“It’s nonsense!” — Hlophe shuts down petition rumours over Makhubele’s chief ...