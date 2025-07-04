Acting mayor Kenny Kunene tackles the dark underbelly of Joburg’s inner city
Kenny Kunene wants property rights to be revisited after his visit to the inner city
04 July 2025 - 04:30
Sewerage in the streets spills over into potholes. A slim door leads into a dark underworld, where a community navigates an ecosystem only they know how to survive in. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.