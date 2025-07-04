Opposition parties welcome ANC’s recall of KwaDukuza mayor, deputy
ANC orders KwaDukuza mayor Muzi Ngidi and his deputy Njabulo Cele to repay portion of funds to municipality
04 July 2025 - 04:30
Opposition parties in the KwaDukuza local municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have welcomed the ANC’s decision to recall mayor Muzi Ngidi and his deputy Njabulo Cele after a scandal-riddled eight months in office...
