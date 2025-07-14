Politics

MPs to seek legal opinion on allegations against auditor-general

Parliament revisits former staffer’s misconduct claims against Tsakani Maluleke amid calls for transparency and closure

14 July 2025 - 12:00
Tara Roos Parliamentary Correspondent
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
FIGHT ON Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The standing committee on the auditor-general met to consider a legal opinion from parliament’s constitutional and legal services office on how to proceed with a complaint lodged by a former staff member against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

The complaint, submitted in August 2022, alleged misconduct by Maluleke in relation to financial transactions involving her predecessor, the late Thembekile Kimi Makwetu.

Mlungisi Mabaso, a former chief people officer, claimed Maluleke, while serving as deputy auditor-general, improperly authorised an R860,000 advance on deferred compensation to Makwetu and a R575,000 payment for bond transfer costs. He also questioned a subsequent interest payment to Makwetu’s widow.

The auditor-general’s office denied wrongdoing and commissioned an external legal opinion by advocate Werner Krill and an investigation by Bowmans. Both found no evidence to support the allegations. According to a statement from the auditor-general in 2022, Mabaso was dismissed after an independent disciplinary process for gross misconduct, among other charges.

The matter was brought to the attention of the sixth parliament’s committee, which held closed and open sessions in August and September 2022. However, no formal resolution was adopted and no communication was sent to the complainant. In February 2025, Mabaso resubmitted the complaint to the committee, alleging it had been improperly handled and requesting it be formally investigated.

Presenting the legal opinion, Fatima Ebrahim of the constitutional and legal services office, said while the previous committee had engaged with the matter, the absence of a formal outcome had contributed to perceptions of a lack of transparency.

“Unfortunately there’s no report or resolution regarding the findings or conclusion of the previous committee on the matter,” she said.

Ebrahim recommended the committee apply its mind and reach a resolution, either to reopen the investigation or conclude it based on the available evidence.

The legal opinion emphasised the constitutional status of the auditor-general as a Chapter 9 institution and the importance of safeguarding its independence, impartiality and dignity.

“The AG must be assisted and protected by other organs of state to ensure their independence, impartiality, dignity, and effectiveness,” Ebrahim said.

Members of the committee supported the recommendation to review all documentation, including the affidavit submitted by Mabaso, the Krill legal opinion and the Bowmans investigation report. The ANC’s Ntando Maduna said parliament’s handling of the matter had been unsatisfactory, citing a lack of transparency, failure to communicate with the complainant and the absence of a clear resolution.

“Let’s review the evidence. Let those who must account, account. Let’s determine whether it’s a fallacy or if it’s true, and then we move forward,” Maduna said.

Sanele Gregory Mwali of the MK Party said the matter’s re-emergence in the seventh parliament indicated it had not been properly concluded.

“If the independence must be tested or issues around the office must be tested, let us go through the process of testing the issues raised by the complainant against the AG,” he said.

The committee resolved to review the relevant documents and reconvene in the next term to deliberate on whether to reopen the matter or conclude it. The chair confirmed the complainant would be formally updated on the status of the complaint.

“We will write to Mabaso and update him,” he said.

The committee also agreed to schedule a separate meeting to receive an update from the auditor-general’s office on progress made in tackling governance and control weaknesses identified in the legal opinion. The chair emphasised the oversight would continue regardless of the outcome of the complaint.

The resolution marks the first formal step by parliament’s committee to address the complaint and bring the matter to a close through a transparent and procedurally sound process.

