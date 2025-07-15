Politics

ANC NWC resolves to postpone NEC meeting again, insiders say

Complaints that the party is 'beholden to the DA'

15 July 2025 - 10:09 By LIZEKA TANDWA

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has resolved to postpone its national executive committee (NEC) meeting after failing to produce reports meant to be discussed at the meeting scheduled for this weekend. ..

