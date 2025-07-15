Ramaphosa relied on the wrong section of the constitution when appointing acting minister of police: experts
Political analysts have varying opinions on whether Ramaphosa’s decision to establish a commission of inquiry was enough to allay fears over about corruption in the security cluster
15 July 2025 - 04:30
Constitutional law experts have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he would appoint an acting police minister, arguing that the law permits him only to appoint an acting minister from within his cabinet. ..
