Politics

Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis defends tariffs, says wealthy property owners must pay their share

Sapoa is suing city over three homeowner tariffs linked to property value, implemented on July 1

17 July 2025 - 14:43

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be “patently unfair” for the city to charge wealthy property owners the same tariffs as lower-income or middle-class households...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NWC resolves to postpone NEC meeting again, insiders say Politics
  2. Ramaphosa relied on wrong section of constitution when appointing acting ... Politics
  3. ‘I could not refuse call to serve,’ says new acting police minister Firoz ... Politics
  4. NWC members to lobby for Mchunu to voluntarily step aside to save party image Politics
  5. Lesufi initiates process to axe three HODs declared 'high risk' by SIU Politics

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...