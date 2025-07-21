Politics

Retired judge, 72, chasing IEC commissioner post says no to age discrimination

Former deputy judge president among 11 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill three vital posts at the IEC

21 July 2025 - 17:09

Former KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Madondo says should he not be appointed as an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner based merely on his age, it would be age discrimination. ..

