Soon we will not afford elections, says ex-IEC manager Granville Abrahams
However, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya disagrees that the institution will someday not afford to run operations
22 July 2025 - 16:45
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has to cut operational expenses because the “cost of elections is spiralling and very soon we will not be able to afford elections”, the commission’s former GM of operations Granville Abrahams said on Monday. ..
