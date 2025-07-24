Politics

DA and ActionSA at odds but united in poo fight against eThekwini

Parties challenge metro’s 'negligence' of sewage infrastructure in high court

24 July 2025 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

The feud between the DA and ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal showed no signs of cooling down a day before their long-awaited joint litigation against eThekwini municipality for infrastructure failures...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nkabane’s axing normalises tensions between Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen — for now Politics
  2. Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu Politics
  3. Soon we will not afford elections, says ex-IEC manager Granville Abrahams Politics
  4. Retired judge, 72, chasing IEC commissioner post says no to age discrimination Politics
  5. Ramaphosa relied on wrong section of constitution when appointing acting ... Politics

Latest Videos

Video showing Florida deputy punching Black man goes viral | REUTERS
Appeals court finds Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship ...