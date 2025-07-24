DA and ActionSA at odds but united in poo fight against eThekwini
Parties challenge metro’s 'negligence' of sewage infrastructure in high court
24 July 2025 - 04:30
The feud between the DA and ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal showed no signs of cooling down a day before their long-awaited joint litigation against eThekwini municipality for infrastructure failures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.