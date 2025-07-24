Politics

Drawing comparison on my actions on Mchunu and Whitfield 'flawed' — Ramaphosa

President says the allegations against minister Mchunu are untested and will be investigated by the commission of inquiry

24 July 2025 - 16:11

Unlike suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, the axed DA deputy minister Andrew Whitfield admitted the allegations against him that he violated established executive practices when he travelled to the US without getting permission from his boss...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Constitution gives me ‘a wide berth’: Ramaphosa News
  2. Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu Politics
  3. MK Party files motion of no-confidence in Ramaphosa over 'failure' to fire ... Politics
  4. President’s powers over judiciary open space for potential judicial capture: ... Politics

Most read

  1. Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu Politics
  2. Nkabane’s axing normalises tensions between Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen — for now Politics
  3. Soon we will not afford elections, says ex-IEC manager Granville Abrahams Politics
  4. DA and ActionSA at odds but united in poo fight against eThekwini Politics
  5. Retired judge, 72, chasing IEC commissioner post says no to age discrimination Politics

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS