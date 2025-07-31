Politics

Pressure mounts on KZN education MEC over controversial R2.9bn school nutrition tender

Sipho Hlomuka faces allegations of political interference and personal enrichment in the R2.9bn National Schools Nutrition Programme tender

31 July 2025 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

While opposition party members are adamant that KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka should be removed from his position due to his alleged involvement in a school nutrition tender, members of the government of provincial unity have come out in support of him...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KZN premier mulls fate of MECs embroiled in corruption allegations Politics
  2. KZN MECs deny abusing public funds amid calls for their heads Politics
  3. Unions question KZN education department’s Yali Joyi appointment South Africa

Most read

  1. We were ‘dead serious’ on Nkabane threat: DA responds to Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Tensions rise as Joburg’s billing system errors continue to mount Politics
  3. Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz Cachalia will be 'punishing' on top ... Politics
  4. Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu Politics
  5. Ramaphosa faces tough choices in dealing with KZN ministers Politics

Latest Videos

Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state | REUTERS
India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats | REUTERS