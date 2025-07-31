Pressure mounts on KZN education MEC over controversial R2.9bn school nutrition tender
Sipho Hlomuka faces allegations of political interference and personal enrichment in the R2.9bn National Schools Nutrition Programme tender
31 July 2025 - 04:30
While opposition party members are adamant that KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka should be removed from his position due to his alleged involvement in a school nutrition tender, members of the government of provincial unity have come out in support of him...
