DA and ANC headed for another showdown as NEC resolves to expand GNU
While the ANC has resolved to include other parties within the GNU, the DA will likely push back against this decision
05 August 2025 - 04:30
The ANC will embark on what is expected to be tough and robust negotiations to reconfigure the government of national unity, having resolved on its expansion during its National Executive Committee meeting this past weekend...
