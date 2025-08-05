Politics

Madibeng council ‘protects corrupt officials, councillors’: North West MKP

North West Cogta MEC 'still studying' how Madibeng municipal manager Quiet Kgatla was appointed, as MK Party questions why report has not been addressed

05 August 2025 - 16:43
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The MK Party (MKP) in the North West has accused the Madibeng council of shielding “corrupt officials and councillors” after an internal audit report found that processes were not followed in the appointment of the municipal manager...

