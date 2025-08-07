Politics

Mbalula more than doubles ANC membership in eight months

The party reports an increase from 584,357 to 1,479,257, figures that a far cry from previous reports

07 August 2025 - 04:30 By LIZEKA TANDWA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has done the unthinkable, more than doubling the party's membership since December last year as it fights to claw back electoral support...

