Shaky foundation for national dialogue as Ramaphosa receives threats of withdrawals
Several of the foundations involved in the process have raised concerns about the management of logistics relating to the national dialogue, with some threatening to withdraw their participation days before it starts
08 August 2025 - 04:30
A storm is brewing among foundations over the management of logistics relating to the national dialogue, with some threatening to withdraw their participation days before it starts...
