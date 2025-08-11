Politics

Court dismisses ex-ANC MP Rubben Mohlaloga’s appeal against 20-year sentence

Unless those convicted of crimes receive appropriate sentences, public confidence in government institutions will be completely eroded, says SCA

11 August 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Former ANC MP Rubben Mohlaloga on Friday failed in his attempt to have the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) reconsider its decision refusing his appeal against conviction and 20-year sentence for defrauding Land Bank of R6m...

