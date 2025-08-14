Politics

Newly elected Ekurhuleni regional secretary to keep his finance MMC post

Dlabathi was elected unopposed this past weekend in the Ekurhuleni regional conference, alongside erstwhile regional convener Doctor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza as regional chairperson

14 August 2025 - 04:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Recently elected ANC regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi says he will not be vacating his finance MMC post in Ekurhuleni municipal council...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gigaba says dialogue should have been delayed to avoid being another talk shop Politics
  2. Fate of KZN MECs accused of graft causing political tension in province Politics
  3. Court dismisses ex-ANC MP Rubben Mohlaloga’s appeal against 20-year sentence Politics
  4. Shaky foundation for national dialogue as Ramaphosa receives threats of ... Politics
  5. Newly elected Ekurhuleni regional secretary to keep his finance MMC post Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands evacuated as Podul makes landfall in Taiwan
Wildfires scorch Greece as heatwave grips parts of Europe