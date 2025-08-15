Politics

‘Nothing wrong with Maphwanya’s statements’: Motshekga contradicts Ramaphosa

Just a coincidence that defence force chief’s trip to Iran coincided with US-SA tensions, says defence minister

15 August 2025 - 15:39
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

Defence minister Angie Motshekga has defended the trip by chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Gen Rudzani Maphwanya to Iran, saying he did nothing wrong...

