Ramaphosa not losing sleep over Mbeki: presidency hits out after national dialogue snub
SA is much bigger than any one individual or any other foundation. It would have been great to have the former president there, but if he is not there, he’s not there, says presidency spokesperson
15 August 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has for the first time addressed his strained relations with former president Thabo Mbeki, pointing to the latter as having diverged from the convention of allowing the incumbent to govern without public criticism. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.