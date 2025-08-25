Politics

BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act

Board of Healthcare Funders takes shot at MPs over failure in their duty with the act’s public participation

25 August 2025 - 11:09
Tamar Kahn Health & Science Correspondent

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has launched a fresh legal bid to overturn the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, asking the Constitutional Court to declare the legislation unlawful and invalid on the grounds that parliament failed to conduct a proper public consultation process...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma to face off with Ramaphosa in high court presidential powers battle Politics
  2. Tshwane ANC boss dodges step-aside bullet as NPA declines to prosecute Politics
  3. Parliament denounces Operation Dudula’s school disruption plans as unlawful Politics
  4. Magistrates’ salary litigation stalls after last-minute court papers from ... Politics
  5. Trump’s false claims spark a renewed racial reckoning in SA Politics

Latest Videos

Congo prosecutor seeks death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila
Sole Mushroom Murder Survivor Ian Wilkinson Says He Misses His Wife In ...