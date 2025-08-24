Zuma to face off with Ramaphosa in high court presidential powers battle
Jacob Zuma wants Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister set aside
25 August 2025 - 11:18
The dust has not yet settled in a legal bid by former president Jacob Zuma against his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa to have police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Prof Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside. ..
