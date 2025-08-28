Zuma and Sibiya cases against state set down for September
Jacob Zuma wants the court to set aside police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister
28 August 2025 - 11:00
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal showdown (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-24-zuma-to-face-off-with-ramaphosa-in-high-court-presidential-powers-battle/) against President Cyril Ramaphosa to have police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside has been set for hearing on September 18. ..
