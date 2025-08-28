Zuma, MK Party case on Madlanga commission heads to high court in September
'Impossible to imagine a greater catastrophe' if case not treated urgently: Zuma
28 August 2025 - 04:30
Former president Jacob Zuma’s and the MK Party’s urgent high court challenge to the establishment of the Madlanga commission, the placing of police minister Senzo Mchunu (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-08-17-senzo-mchunu-warns-anc-on-brink-of-collapse-urges-urgent-action/) on “a leave of absence” and the appointment of Prof Firoz Cachalia (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-07-31-firoz-cachalia-to-be-sworn-in-as-acting-police-minister-on-friday/) as acting police commissioner is scheduled to be heard on September 18 by three judges in the Pretoria high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.