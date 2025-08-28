Politics

Gwen Ramokgopa pours cold water on claims Iran has been funding the ANC

Party’s treasurer-general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase tariffs

29 August 2025 - 10:53
Thando Maeko Political Correspondent

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has dismissed claims the party’s financial turnaround can be attributed to financing from Iran, insisting its finances have been stabilised by internal reforms rather than questionable foreign contributions. ..

